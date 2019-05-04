Julian Williams: ‘My game plan is to be myself’
Video Details
Super Welterweight Contender, Julian Williams discusses what he can bring to the ring, his game plan against Jarrett Hurd and more with Kate Abdo, Shawn Porter and Abner Mares.
