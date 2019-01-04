Washington vs Nofire – Watch Video Highlights | June 10, 2018
Video Details
On June 10, 2018 PBC on FS1 saw former title challenger Gerald Washington (19-2-1, 12 KOs) outbox Wes Nofire (20-2, 6 KOs) on his way to a unanimous decision victory in their 10-round battle of towering heavyweights.
