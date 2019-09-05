Finally, an easy one: US rolls by Japan 98-45 at World Cup

SHANGHAI (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 20 points, Kemba Walker added 15 and the U.S. World Cup team finally got to enjoy an easy night, rolling past Japan 98-45 Thursday in the Group E finale.

Harrison Barnes scored 14 points while Joe Harris and Donovan Mitchell each had 10 for the Americans (3-0), who are bidding for an unprecedented third consecutive World Cup title.

And now, the NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo awaits the Americans as the stakes get higher.

The U.S. is headed to a pair of second-round games in Shenzhen, China — with the first one Saturday against Antetokounmpo and Greece. The Greeks claimed the 16th and final second-round berth with a win Thursday night against New Zealand.

Yudai Baba scored 18 for Japan (0-3), which will play in classification games the rest of the way. Rui Hachimura, Japan’s best player and the No. 9 draft pick this year by the Washington Wizards, was held to four points on 2 for 8 shooting.

A U.S. program that is accustomed to blowout wins, particularly when it has NBA players, hadn’t enjoyed one yet in six games against international competition this summer. The biggest victory margin before Thursday was 21 in the World Cup opener against the Czech Republic, and the U.S. came into the group finale with a plus-59 scoring differential in four exhibitions and two World Cup games.

This one, two days after the Americans needed late-game heroics to beat Turkey 93-92 in overtime, was drama-free.

It was 13-0 before Japan scored, 23-9 after a quarter, 56-23 at halftime and 73-25 midway through the third quarter when Hachimura got loose for a dunk and his first points of the night. Somehow, matters could have been even worse for Japan: The U.S. missed seven of eight shots during one first-quarter stretch and finished shooting 48% for the game.

TIP-INS

Japan: The Japanese missed their first six shots, and went 5:48 without a field goal until center Nick Fazekas rattled in a short jumper. … Japan doesn’t play the U.S. often, and when the matchup happens it’s one-sided. The Americans are 3-0 against Japan in the Olympics, winning by a combined 183 points (98-40 in 1956, 125-66 in 1960 and 99-33 in 1972). The teams hadn’t previously met in World Cup play.

U.S.: The Americans held a 58-33 rebounding edge. … Harris replaced Jayson Tatum in the starting lineup. Tatum is out with a sprained left ankle and isn’t scheduled to be reevaluated again until Monday. … Marcus Smart (left quad strain) also missed the game, so the U.S. was down to 10 healthy players and two of its four Boston Celtics. … The Americans were flying to Shenzhen after the game.

3 FOR 3

This tournament marks the 36th different Olympics, World Cup or world championships appearance for USA Basketball. The Americans have now started 3-0 in those events 34 times, going 106-2 overall in their opening three matchups of those competitions.

POP ON RUI

Hachimura worked out for Gregg Popovich and the San Antonio Spurs before the draft, and left a positive impression on the U.S. and Spurs coach. “He knows what he can do, puts himself in position to be successful and score, plays D, rebounds, runs the floor,” Popovich said. “He’s got an all-around game. His confidence is growing and he’ll be a fine player, obviously, and have a very long career.”

UP NEXT

Japan: Faces New Zealand in a classification-round game Saturday at Dongguan, China.

U.S.: Faces Greece in a second-round game Saturday at Shenzhen, China.