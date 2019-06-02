Quinnipiac stuns East Carolina 5-4 in NCAA Tournament

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Liam Scafariello hit a tiebreaking two-run home run in the seventh inning, and Quinnipiac upset East Carolina 5-4 on Saturday night in the teams’ rain-delayed NCAA Tournament opener.

Evan Vulgamore also homered to help the fourth-seeded Bobcats (30-27) earn the first NCAA Tournament victory in school history. They will face third-seeded Campbell on Sunday with the winner advancing to the championship round.

Scafariello broke a 3-all tie with his drive to left off Evan Voliva (5-4).

The top-seeded Pirates (43-16) pulled within a run on Bryson Worrell’s solo homer with one out in the eighth, then had the winning run on base with two outs in the ninth after Bryant Packard singled and Turner Brown walked against reliever Collin Donnelly.

Donnelly got Alec Burleson, who’s hitting a team-best .371, to ground out to end it, earning his first save in relief of winner Chris Enns (7-5).

