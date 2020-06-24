Mick Foley and Triple H reprise their famous rivalry at MSG in the 2008 Royal Rumble
Eight years after their legendary street fight in Madison Square Garden at the 2000 Royal Rumble, Mick Foley and Triple H cross paths again. At the very same event and building, the two collided after Foley made a surprise appearance in the 2008 Rumble.
