Killer Kross, Timothy Thatcher are headed to The WWE as reported by Ryan Satin | WWE BACKSTAGE
Video Details
In the latest edition of Satin Sheets, Ryan Satin breaks news on two new signings in the WWE. Killer Kross and Timothy Thatcher will be headed to the WWE, but it is not clear which brand they will be joining.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.