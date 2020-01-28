Video Details

How do you properly celebrate the beginning of Super Bowl week? By bringing in The Big Dog and The King, naturally. At Monday night's Opening Night festivities ahead of Super Bowl LIV, Kansas City Chiefs fans King Corbin and San Francisco 49ers supporter Roman Reigns took to the floor as special FOX Sports correspondents — far, far away from each other, of course — to ask both teams who would win a Royal Rumble, who'd be the first person eliminated, and whether these NFL stars could take down each other's rivals.