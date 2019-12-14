Roman Reigns breaks up match between King Corbin and Kofi Kingston
Video Details
A Tag Team Match breaks out between King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, Kofi Kingston and Big E. Roman Reigns enters late and breaks up the match.
