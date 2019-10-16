Cain Velasquez: Brock Lesnar is like ‘a little kid who knows he’s in trouble’
Cain Velasquez joined WWE Backstage this week alongside Rey Mysterio to weigh in on the differences between UFC and WWE, his relationship with Mysterio, his upcoming match with WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, and how entering the world of sports entertainment is a dream come true.
