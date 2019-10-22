WWE wins four prestigious Cablefax Faxies

WWE has been named the winner of four 2019 Cablefax Faxies, including Digital Team of The Year.

In addition to the high honors for Digital Team of the Year, WWE won for Best Use of Snapchat, besting Food Network, and Best Use of Instagram, taking the top award against Food Network and Farewell Jersey.

WWE was also awarded best in Live Streaming for WWE Mixed Match Challenge, defeating RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 10 and Conan 24-Hour Marathon.

The 2019 Cablefax Faxies honor behind-the screens executives & teams; IOn-air talent, marketing & PR campaigns, audience engagement & experience and outstanding content across all genres.