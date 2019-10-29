WWE Presents the first-ever women’s match in Saudi Arabia

At a special press conference at King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh this Wednesday morning, WWE announced that the first-ever WWE women’s match in Saudi Arabia will take place at WWE Crown Jewel as part of Riyadh Season, which includes more than 100 events over a two-month span featuring world-class entertainment and sports properties.

WWE Superstars Natalya and Lacey Evans will battle at Crown Jewel, one of WWE’s premier pay-per-view events, which also will features the likes of Roman Reigns, the undefeated lineal heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, Universal Champion Seth Rollins and many more.

To say that Natalya has had a storied history with Evans in recent months is an understatement. The two competitors have fought tooth and nail in several high-stakes contests, including a brutal Last Woman Standing Match on Monday Night Raw, which The Queen of Harts won by powerbombing her foe off the side of the stage and through a table. The Queen of Harts and The Lady will certainly welcome the opportunity to once again get their hands on each other, and they’ll be doing so in an historic match at King Fahd International Stadium.

WWE Crown Jewel will stream live on WWE Network tomorrow at 1 p.m. ET/8 p.m. AST, and the WWE Crown Jewel Kickoff begins at 12 p.m. ET/7 p.m. AST on WWE Network, WWE.com, the WWE App, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Twitch.