WWE 205 Live: Nov. 15, 2019

After two highly competitive matches and earning each other’s mutual respect, NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush teams with Raul Mendoza to face Tony Nese & Ariya Daivari. Plus, feeling he was cheated out of the NXT Cruiserweight Title, Angel Garza looks to rebound against Gentleman Jack Gallagher.

Angel Garza aims to earn another title opportunity

Following a competitive match with NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush this week on WWE NXT, Angel Garza felt cheated after the official did not see his foot on the ropes during the pinfall that led to his defeat. However, instead of dwelling on the questionable loss, Garza is determined to prove that he deserves another opportunity and will start to make his case tonight against Gentleman Jack Gallagher.

The British Superstar has been on his own quest to rebuild momentum and recently set himself on the correct course a few weeks ago. But Gallagher faces a daunting challenge in the hungry and confident Garza.

Will Garza prove he is ready for another title opportunity, or will Gallagher derail those plans?

Samir Singh defends the 24/7 Championship tonight!

For the first time ever on WWE 205 Live, Samir Singh will defend the WWE 24/7 Championship! Although he teamed up with his brother on Raw, their battle against R-Truth ended in a No Contest as The Singh Brothers crossed paths with Erick Rowan. Escaping with the 24/7 Title in tact, Samir is looking to continue his successful reign as 24/7 Champion.

A team forged out of respect

For two consecutive weeks on WWE 205 Live, NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush and Raul Mendoza tore the house down. Although The Man of the Hour emerged victorious in both contests, Mendoza certainly earned the champion’s respect. As a result of the mutual respect between the two competitors, they will join forces against WWE 205 Live originals Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari.

Both Nese and Daivari have their sights set on the NXT Cruiserweight Championship and a victory against Rush and Mendoza would only help in making their case.

Can Rush and Mendoza co-exist, or will Nese and Daivari prove they can work better as a team?

Don’t miss the most exciting hour on television, WWE 205 Live, tonight at 10/9 C, streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network.