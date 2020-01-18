WWE 205 Live: Jan. 17, 2020

After defeating Tony Nese last week, Tyler Breeze will face another WWE 205 Live original, Ariya Daivari, tonight on WWE 205 Live. Plus, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott battles Raul Mendoza.

Ariya Daivari wants to “do something” about Tyler Breeze

Last week, Tyler Breeze made his Cruiserweight division debut in a victorious effort against WWE 205 Live original Tony Nese. Tonight, Breeze looks to continue to make a statement on the purple brand as he is set to square off with another WWE 205 Live original, Ariya Daivari. Since late last year, The Persian Lion has taken great pride in his status in the Cruiserweight division and wants to make sure any newcomers to WWE 205 Live go through him.

Recently, Daivari has defeated Danny Burch and tallied a victory against Raul Mendoza, and he’s looking to add Prince Pretty to the list. Motivated by The Brian Kendrick’s words, “do something,” Daivari aims to heed the message. Will The Persian Lion make Breeze think twice about having joined the Cruiserweight division, or is defeating Daivari the next step toward making WWE 205 Live more gorgeous?

“Swerve” looks to score another victory

This week on WWE NXT, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott earned a spot in the Fatal 4-Way Match for Angel Garza’s NXT Cruiserweight Championship at Worlds Collide. Since arriving in the Cruiserweight division, Scott has set his sights on becoming one of the premier attractions of the purple brand, already declaring it “Swerve’s House.”

Tonight, Scott battles another new face in the Cruiserweight division in the form of the fast and powerful Raul Mendoza. After earning respect in the division following a series of clashes with former NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush, Mendoza wants to make his case for a future title match.

Can “Swerve” take down Mendoza, or will Mendoza fight his way back into the championship picture?

Don’t miss WWE 205 Live, tonight at 10/9 C, streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network.