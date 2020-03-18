Unprecedented two-night WrestleMania to be hosted by Rob Gronkowski on WWE Network

WrestleMania 36 is now set for a historic two-night presentation on WWE Network with former New England Patriot Rob Gronkowski hosting The Show of Shows at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on Saturday, April 4, and Sunday, April 5.

The 2020 edition of The Showcase of the Immortals will make history as the first to span across multiple days.

Earlier this week, it was announced WrestleMania 36 would emanate from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando and only essential personnel will be on the closed set during production.

Titles and legacies are on the line as WrestleMania 36 features a loaded slate of matches. Royal Rumble Match winner Drew McIntyre challenges WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, Universal Champion Goldberg defends his title against Roman Reigns, and Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch looks to fight off the rise of Shayna Baszler. Also, 16-time World Champion John Cena returns to battle “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, AJ Styles hopes to put the “final nail in the coffin” of The Undertaker’s career and much more.

Gronkowski revealed the new format and his role as host on his Twitter earlier today. The three-time Super Bowl champion also promised more details when he appears on SmackDown this Friday on FOX at 8/7 C.

Stay tuned to WWE digital platforms for more updates on WrestleMania 36.