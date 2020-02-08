Universal Champion “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. Goldberg

Who’s next for Goldberg? Universal Champion “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt. Might meets fright for the Universal Championship at WWE Super ShowDown.

The WWE Hall of Famer reemerged live via satellite for a special interview with Michael Cole of the Feb. 7 edition of Friday Night SmackDown. During the interview, Goldberg expressed an interest in a Universal Championship Match since he never got a rematch after losing the title to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33.

Fresh off his victory over Daniel Bryan at Royal Rumble, Bray Wyatt interrupted with breaking news from the Firefly Fun House and announced that “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt had accepted the challenge.

What will happen when the two forces of nature collide in the high-stakes showdown? Find out when WWE Super ShowDown comes to International Arena at The Boulevard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Thursday, Feb. 27, at 12 p.m. ET/8 p.m. AST, streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network!