Universal Champion “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. Daniel Bryan

Second chances are hard to come by, but Daniel Bryan just earned his.

Bryan fell to “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt at Survivor Series in November, and he was subsequently dragged to hell and had his hair ripped out by the Universal Champion several nights later. This horrific scene left many to wonder if Wyatt had broken Bryan permanently.

Instead, quite the opposite happened: It gave Bryan new life.

Coming back with a new look and a new yet familiar attitude, Bryan reconnected with the WWE Universe, reignited the “Yes!” Movement and defeated The Miz and King Corbin in a Triple Threat Match on the December 27 edition of Friday Night SmackDown to earn the right to yet again challenge “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt for the Universal Title at Royal Rumble 2020.

So, what will Bryan do with his second chance? Will he be the first Superstar to halt Wyatt’s seemingly unstoppable rise as Universal Champion? Or, will Wyatt prove that no amount of chances is enough to stop his dominance?

Find out when Royal Rumble 2020 streams live on the award-winning WWE Network on Sunday, Jan. 26!