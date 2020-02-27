The O.C.’s Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson def. The Viking Raiders

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA — The last time The O.C. came to Riyadh, they were crowned as the best tag team in the world, and they lived up to the billing on their return trip, defeating The Viking Raiders in the Super ShowDown Kickoff Match.

Erik & Ivar dominated the early goings before Gallows swung the match in favor of The O.C. with a blistering big boot. The quick strike provided the veteran duo with the opportunity to flex their world-tested in-ring savvy with classic tag team strategy, making use of quick tags to isolate Erik and remind the WWE Universe why they won the Tag Team Turmoil Match at WWE Crown Jewel in the same city last October.

A tag to Ivar turned the tide back in favor of The Viking Raiders, as the agile mammoth took the ring by storm. But perhaps carried away in the moment, Ivar attempted a top-rope moonsault that was evaded. Anderson tagged in Gallows for the Magic Killer, and The O.C. once again left Saudi Arabia victorious.