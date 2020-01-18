Shorty G vs. Sheamus

At Royal Rumble, Shorty G will test his incredible grappling abilities when he goes head-to-head with a returning Sheamus, who immediately targeted his opponent as a representation of everything wrong with SmackDown.

After weeks of talking about SmackDown’s decline during his absence, Sheamus finally stepped out of the shadows and launched an unprovoked attack on Shorty G. Since then, he has stated that the up-and-coming Superstar represents all the problems that have infested Friday Night SmackDown since he left.

A backstage conflict ensued and a confident Shorty G left The Celtic Warrior scrambling and embarassed after an opportune attack. As a result, the two Superstars will battle it out at the Jan. 26 pay-per-view.

