Several Superstars to appear at Autograph Show of Texas during Royal Rumble Weekend

On Royal Rumble Weekend, the WWE Universe will have the opportunity to meet Superstars Charlotte Flair, Bray Wyatt, Randy Orton and Sasha Banks at the Fiterman Sports Autograph Show of Texas.

In addition to the special autograph sessions, a WWE Shop Pop-up Stand will also be on site to sell WWE and Royal Rumble merchandise.

The Autograph Show of Texas will take place at the Pasadena Fairgrounds – Campbell Center, 7601 Red Bluff Road, Pasadena, Texas, 77505. Tickets for the event are available now at www.FitermanSports.com.

Superstars will appear at the following dates and times:

Friday, Jan. 24 (7-9 p.m. CT)

Charlotte Flair

Saturday, Jan. 25 (10:30 a.m. CT to 12:30 p.m. CT)

Bray Wyatt

Randy Orton

Sasha Banks

* Talent is subject to change

** More WWE Superstars are set to be announced in the coming weeks.