Royal Rumble 2020 match card, previews, start time and more

On Sunday Jan. 26, Royal Rumble 2020 streams live on the WWE Network beginning at 7 ET/4 PT, with a special two-hour Royal Rumble Kickoff streaming at 5 ET/2 PT on WWE.com, the updated WWE Network, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Twitch.

The explosive action will include the Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble Matches, each carrying with it an opportunity to lay claim to a World Title Match at WrestleMania.

2020 Men’s Royal Rumble Match (PREVIEW)

2020 Women’s Royal Rumble Match (PREVIEW)

Universal Championship Match

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Daniel Bryan (PREVIEW)

Raw Women’s Championship Match

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Asuka (PREVIEW)

Smackdown Women’s Championship Match

Bayley (c) vs. Lacey Evans (PREVIEW)

Falls Count Anywhere Match

Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin (PREVIEW)

Shorty G vs. Sheamus (PREVIEW)