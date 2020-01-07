NXT Live comes to Milwaukee, Oshkosh and St. Paul this February

In the aftermath of TakeOver: Portland, NXT is coming to the Midwest for three huge Live Events this February.

The tour begins on Friday, Feb. 21, in Milwaukee’s Turner Hall, then continues at the Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh, Wisc., on Saturday, Feb. 22, before wrapping up on Sunday, Feb. 23, at the Packard Music Hall in St. Paul.

NXT fans in Wisconsin and Minnesota will get the opportunity to see NXT Superstars like The Undisputed ERA – NXT Champion Adam Cole, NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong and NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish – plus NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley, Finn Bálor, Tommaso Ciampa, Keith Lee, Matt Riddle, Shayna Baszler and more!

Tickets for the Milwaukee event are available now. Tickets for Oshkosh and St. Paul will be available beginning this Friday, Jan. 10, at 10 a.m. local time at NXTTickets.com. Don’t miss your chance to see NXT live and in person this February!