Nikki Bella gets engaged to Artem Chigvintsev

From the dance floor to the wedding chapel — Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are engaged!

Nikki revealed on Instagram that the two got engaged this past November in France, and after a few months of trying to keep it a secret, she finally revealed the news on Friday.

Bella and Chigvintsev were, of course, partners on “Dancing with the Stars” when Nikki competed on the show in 2017.

WWE.com congratulates Nikki and Artem on this exciting new chapter in their lives!