Navy celebrates win over Army with custom WWE Title

What better way to celebrate a win in one of college football’s most historic rivalries than with a WWE Title? That’s exactly how the Navy Midshipmen commemorated their 31-7 victory over the Army Black Knights on Saturday.

Seniors Nizaire Cromartie, Ford Higgins and Paul Carothers posed with a WWE Championship adorned with custom Navy side plates following the win.

Navy snapped a three-game losing streak in the series behind Malcolm Perry’s 304 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the rivalry’s 120th all-time meeting.