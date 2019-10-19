Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair to appear on Friday Night SmackDown next week ahead of WWE Crown Jewel

With the massive 5-on-5 Team Hogan vs. Team Flair showdown at WWE Crown Jewel approaching, both Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair will appear on Friday Night SmackDown on FS1.

Coming off the blockbuster announcement that Roman Reigns will now captain Team Hogan on the massive WWE Network event, both WWE Hall of Famers must be feeling confident heading into the colossal showdown. With Team Hogan sporting not just Reigns, but also Rusev, Shorty G, Ali and Ricochet, and Flair’s squad including team captain Randy Orton, Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, King Corbin, Bobby Lashley and one Superstar still to be named, there is no telling what will happen when these two icons step foot on Friday Night SmackDown.

So what will go down only six nights before WWE Crown Jewel? Find out this Friday night when SmackDown airs one time only on FS1!