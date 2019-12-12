How to watch tonight’s WWE 24: NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn special presentation

The black-and-gold brand made a huge splash at Survivor Series but a special night in Brooklyn helped lay the foundation for today’s NXT glory.

A special behind-the-scenes look at WWE 24: NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn will air tonight on the USA Network at 10/9 C following NXT.

The 2015 event was a night that changed NXT forever with Superstars such as Sasha Banks, Bayley, Finn Bálor, Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe, King Corbin and more. The NXT Championship match between Banks and Bayley is widely considered one of the best women’s matches in WWE history.