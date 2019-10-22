Friday Night SmackDown heads to FS1 for one night only

Get your popcorn ready and plan accordingly – SmackDown moves to a new network this Friday for one night only.

Due to the World Series airing Friday night on FOX, SmackDown will broadcast live on FS1 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. To find the channel for FS1 on your cable provider, click here.

A special one-hour, abbreviated version of SmackDown will also air Sunday on FOX following the network’s NFL coverage.

It will be another star-studded Friday Night SmackDown, as bitter rivals in Brock Lesnar and Cain Velasquez as well as Hall of Famers Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair meet face to face before their showdowns at WWE Crown Jewel.