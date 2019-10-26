Finn Bálor addresses his shocking actions on WWE Backstage

The Prince is back, and NXT may never be the same.

At least, that’s what Finn Bálor declared in an interview with Renee Young and Booker T on a special Friday edition of WWE Backstage on FS1. The WWE Universe has been buzzing ever since Bálor viciously attacked Johnny Gargano in surprise fashion this past Wednesday on NXT.

“I say this is the real Finn Bálor,” he told Booker T. “You’re a big fan of my work from before WWE, right? Let’s just say the Prince is back.”

Article continues below ...

The NXT locker room didn’t stay quiet in light of Bálor’s actions and comments. Tommasso Ciampa — who was made easy pickings for an assault at the hands of The Undisputed ERA due to Bálor’s ambush of Gargano — was among those voicing their thoughts.

Bálor had initially put NXT Champion Adam Cole on notice when he first returned to the black-and-gold brand earlier this month. The Panama City Playboy sounded relieved to seemingly be dealing with one fewer challenger.

Tune in to NXT on USA, live at 8/7 C Wednesday night to witness the fallout.