2020 Women’s Royal Rumble Match

For the third year in a row, 30 female Superstars will battle for the opportunity at sports-entertainment immortality in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match. The winner of the massive melee will go on to challenge for a World Championship at WrestleMania 36.

The first Superstar to declare for the over-the-top-rope extravaganza is Charlotte Flair, who is laser-focused on reclaiming her place on top of the mountain after finishing as the runner-up in last year’s Royal Rumble.

The high-stakes free-for-all will start with two competitors, and Superstars enter the ring at equal intervals. This continues until all 30 Superstars have entered the bout. Elimination occurs when a Superstar is thrown over the top rope, and both feet hit the floor. The last Superstar in the ring will be declared the victor.

Don’t miss the wildly unpredictable Women’s Royal Rumble Match, Sunday, Jan. 26, at 7 ET/4 PT, streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network!