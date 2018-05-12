Former BC player Clare Droesch dies after 6-year cancer bout

NEW YORK (AP) Clare Droesch, the former Boston College women’s basketball player who helped lead the Eagles to the 2004 Big East title, has died after a six-plus year battle with cancer. She was 36.

The university said she died Friday at home surrounded by family.

Droesch was diagnosed with breast cancer in December 2011. She told the AP in 2012, two months after her diagnosis, that she was ”In this for the long haul. I have cancer, I’m not going to stop living, then cancer wins.”

Article continues below ...

Droesch scored 1,136 points for BC – 12th best in school history. In 2004, Boston College beat UConn in the semifinals and Rutgers to take the Big East championship. The Huskies went on to win the national championship that year.

The New York native spent a few years working as a college assistant before recently returning to her high school alma mater of Christ the King.

At Boston College, Droesch averaged 9.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists from 2001-05. She helped the Eagles reach the NCAA Tournament all four seasons, including two Sweet 16 appearances. She was honored as a ACC Legend in 2015 by the conference.

”Clare was one of the most passionate players I have ever coached. She had a deep love for the game of basketball, her team and Boston College,” said her former head coach at Boston College Cathy Inglese. ”Clare filled many roles for our team, the most important being the ”clutch player” when the game was on the line. She wanted the ball in her hands for the final shot, which was usually the winning shot. Her confidence and leadership spread to others on the team. Her impact on the team was unmeasurable.”