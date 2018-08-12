Atlanta’s Renee Montgomery hits 8 3s to tie WNBA record

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — Renee Montgomery hit eight 3-pointers to match to WNBA regular-season record and scored a season-high 30 points to help the Atlanta Dream beat the New York Liberty 86-77 on Sunday for their sixth straight victory.

Diana Taurasi, Riquna Williams and Shekinna Stricklen also have hit eight 3-pointers in a game. Montgomery had 25 points in the second half, hitting seven 3-pointers to break the WNBA record for a half — one more than Taurasi, Sue Bird and Sami Whitcomb.

The Dream (22-10) erased a 16-point, first-half deficit by scoring 21 straight points early in the third quarter and outscoring the Liberty 32-10 in the period. Atlanta had its largest lead at 72-58 on Montgomery’s 3-pointer to open the fourth quarter.

Brittney Sykes added 17 points, Jessica Breland had 16 and Tiffany Hayes 10 for Atlanta, which has won 14 of its last 15.

Tina Charles had 20 of her 26 points in the first half, helping the Liberty (7-23) go into the break with a 48-37 lead. Rebecca Allen added 16 points and Bria Hartley had 12.

STORM 81, LYNX 72

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Natasha Howard scored 21 points, Breanna Stewart had 17 points and a season-high 17 rebounds and Seattle beat Minnesota.

Seattle (24-8) maintained its two-game lead over second-place Atlanta and reduced its magic number for the top seed in the playoffs to one. Seattle and Atlanta each have two games remaining.

Jewell Loyd added 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Storm.

Sylvia Fowles had 28 points and 13 rebounds for the Lynx (17-14).

MERCURY 86, SPARKS 78

PHOENIX (AP) — DeWanna Bonner had a season-high 31 points, Diana Taurasi had 20 points and a career-best 14 assists and Phoenix beat Los Angeles.

Brittney Griner added 20 points and 13 rebounds to help the Mercury (18-14) move a half-game ahead of the Minnesota Lynx fox sixth place in the WNBA standings.

Candace Parker scored the Sparks’ first 12 points and had 15 points and five rebounds in the first quarter. Parker finished with 23 points to lead Los Angeles (18-13).

MYSTICS 93, WINGS 80

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ariel Atkins scored 26 points, Elena Delle Donne added 23 and Washington beat Dallas for its sixth straight victory.

The Wings announced several hours after the game that coach Fred Williams was being relieved of his duties following an eighth straight loss.

Kristi Toliver added 17 points with a trio of 3s for Washington (20-11). Atkins hit all five of her 3-point attempts and Delle Donne was 3 of 5.

Skylar Diggins-Smith had 17 points for Dallas (14-17).

SUN 82, SKY 75

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Courtney Williams scored 22 points, Jonquel Jones added 17 points and a season-high 15 rebounds and Connecticut beat Chicago

Chiney Ogwumike had 13 points and a season-high 14 rebounds for the Sun (18-13). Connecticut had 21 offensive rebounds and a 51-33 edge on the glass overall.

Stefanie Dolson had 20 points, and Kahleah Copper added 16 for the Sky (11-19).