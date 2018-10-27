Bucks Fastbreak: Hot shooting leads to 5-0 start
Video Details
Dario Melendez says the Bucks used hot shooting to improve to 5-0 for the first time since 1971
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices