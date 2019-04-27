Former Badgers LB Van Ginkel drafted by Dolphins in fifth round

The fifth round in the 2019 NFL draft was good to Wisconsin Badgers linebackers. A few picks after Ryan Connelly was selected by the New York Giants, Andrew Van Ginkel was taken by the Miami Dolphins with the 151st overall pick.

Van Ginkel, who played his first two years at a junior college, was a third-team All-Big Ten selection by the coaches in 2018 and an honorable mention pick by the media. He payed in all 13 games, with 10 starts, at outside linebacker, recording 60 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, seven QB hurries, three passes broken up and two forced fumbles.

As a junior, Van Ginkel had 39 tackles, 10 TFL, 6.5 sacks and two interceptions.

He joins offensive guard Michael Deiter in Miami. Deiter was taken in the third round by the Dolphins.