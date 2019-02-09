Badgers lose 2-1 to No. 3 Ohio State in final seconds of OT

The Wisconsin Badgers men’s hockey team was 10 seconds away from bringing third-ranked Ohio State to a shootout at the Kohl Center.

But the Buckeyes prevailed.

Ohio State’s Matt Miller found the back of the net with 10 seconds to play in overtime, extending the Buckeyes’ lead in the Big Ten standings ahnd handing the Badgers a 2-1 loss.

Wisconsin forward Mick Messner started the night’s scoring with a second-period goal. It was his third goal in the past five contests.

Despite the loss, freshman goaltender Daniel Lebedeff shined, stopping 24 shots — 14 of those in overtime.

UP NEXT

Wisconsin will try to split the series with Ohio State when they retire Mark Johnson’s uniform number Saturday night. The puck drops at 7 p.m.