A lot of movement for Badgers in AP top 25 despite not playing

Wisconsin might have had a bye week, but that doesn’t mean the Badgers’ place in the Associated Press top-25 poll remained the same.

The Badgers dropped one spot in the poll, losing 20 votes in the process (it should be noted that one voter did not cast a ballot this week).

Of the 61 voters, 22 left Wisconsin in the same spot on their Week 6 ballot as they had UW on their Week 5 ballot. Of the remaining 39 voters, 20 moved Wisconsin down on their ballot while 19 moved the Badgers up.

And we reiterate: Wisconsin did not play this weekend. Of the top-25 teams which lost, the majority were ranked lower than the Badgers (No. 20 BYU, No. 22 Duke, No. 23 Mississippi State, No. 24 California and No. 25 Texas Tech) and the others lost to a highly ranked team (No. 7 Stanford to No. 8 Notre Dame and No. 9 Penn State to No. 4 Ohio State).

Most voters didn’t slide or jump Wisconsin too much — one or two spots, mainly — although there was, as usual, an exception.

Jim Alexander moved the Badgers down five slots (from 16 to 21) on his ballot. Here’s the top-21 teams on Alexander’s ballot: Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson, LSU, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, West Virginia, Auburn, Miami, Michigan, Penn State, Washington, Oregon, Kentucky, Colorado, Central Florida, Florida, Texas, North Carolina State, Wisconsin.

Here’s the complete rankings from this week with a comparison to the voting from Weeks 4 & 5:

Voter Week 6 Week 5 Week 4 Bob Asmussen, Champaign News-Gazette 11 13 15 Conor O’Neill, Winston-Salem Journal 11 11 11 Johnny Miller, WBZ Radio 11 13 15 Robert Gagliardi, Laramie Boomerang 11 13 13 Sean Manning, The Dominion Post 11 13 14 Chris Solari, Detroit Free Press 12 12 16 Don Williams, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal 12 13 16 John Bednarowski, Marietta Daily Journal 12 13 17 Lauren Brownlow, WRAL Baltimore 12 13 14 Soren Petro, WHB Kansas City 12 12 13 Aaron McMann, Mlive Media Group 13 12 14 Ben Jones, Tuscaloosa News 13 12 12 Brian Howell, Daily Camera 13 14 15 Jerry DiPaola, Pittsburgh Tribune-Review 13 11 11 Joey Kaufman, Southern Cal News Group 13 13 13 John Clay, Lexington Herald-Leader 13 14 15 Matt Baker, Tampa Bay Times 13 13 15 Mike Barber, Richmond Times-Dispatch 13 13 16 Steve Batterson, Quad City Times 13 13 17 Brandon Marcello, 247 Sports 14 14 18 David Briggs, Toledo Blade 14 13 18 Ferd Lewis, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 14 14 17 Sam McKewon, Omaha World-Herald 14 15 22 Scott Rabalais, The Advocate 14 13 17 Adam Jude, Seattle Times 15 12 12 Chuck Carlton, Dallas Morning News 15 13 18 Dylan Sinn, Fort Wayne Journal Gazette 15 15 20 Eric Hansen, South Bend Tribune 15 14 14 Steve Layman, WTVF-TV Nashville 15 15 18 Steve Virgen, Albuquerque Journal 15 15 15 Blake Toppmeyer, Knoxville News Sentinel 16 15 16 Chris Murray, Reno Gazette-Journal 16 16 21 Garry Smits, Florida Times-Union 16 16 22 Rece Davis, ESPN 16 15 19 Robert Cessna, Bryan-College Station Eagle 16 15 21 Ryan Aber, The Oklahoman 16 14 18 Scott Hamilton, Winston-Salem Journal 16 16 20 Bill Landis, Cleveland Plain Dealer 17 18 23 Dave Southorn, Idaho Statesman 17 15 20 Grace Raynor, The Post and Courier 17 15 19 Keith Sargeant, NJ.com 17 19 22 Kellis Robinett, Wichita Eagle 17 17 22 Kirk Bohls, Austin American-Statesman 17 18 23 Matt McCoy, WTVN-AM Columbus 17 17 23 Neill Ostrout, Journal Inquirer 17 18 19 Rachel Richlinski, WLBT/FOX 40 17 15 21 Tom Murphy, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette 17 17 17 Brent Axe, Syracuse Media Group 18 18 22 Garland Gillen, WVUE-TV New Orleans 18 20 20 Gary Horowitz, Statesman Journal 18 20 23 Jason Galloway, Wisconsin State Journal 18 18 22 Matt Brown, The Athletic 18 16 25 Pat Dooley, Gainesville Sun 18 15 14 Rob Long, WJFK-FM Washington, D.C. 18 19 17 Tony Parks, KZNS Salt Lake City 18 21 25 Jon Wilner, San Jose Mercury News 19 19 20 Michael Lev, Arizona Daily Star 19 17 20 Brett McMurphy, Stadium Network 20 22 NR Jim Alexander, The Press Enterprise 21 16 21 Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald 21 19 22 Andy Greder, St. Paul Pioneer Press n/a 14 16

