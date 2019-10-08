Bucks rest Giannis, top Chicago 122-112 in preseason opener

Robin Lopez and Frank Mason III both scored 14 points to lead the Milwaukee Bucks over the Chicago Bulls 122-112 in preseason action on Monday night.

Milwaukee didn’t play most of its major contributors, including last year’s league Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo, Eric Bledsoe and Khris Middleton.

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said before the game that most of them had a good scrimmage on Sunday so he didn’t want to play them in what was essentially a back-to-back stretch.

All five of the Bucks’ starters scored in double figures. Brook Lopez scored 13 points, Sterling Brown added 12 points and nine rebounds and Wesley Matthews scored 10.

Zach LaVine led the Bulls with 16 points. Lauri Markkanen added 14 points, making 4 of 8 of his 3-point attempts.