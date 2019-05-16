The Milwaukee Brewers have positioned themselves as a World Series contender, but the team still has a number of promising prospects.

Every Thursday for the rest of the season, FOX Sports Wisconsin will take a closer look at some specific young players in Milwaukee’s farm system — as well as noting others who might be stepping up — measuring, highlighting and evaluating their progress.

This is the 3rd edition of the 2019 Young Brewers Tracker.

Zack Brown, SP (age 24/Triple-A)

Last week: 1 game (1 start), 0-0, 3 2/3 IP, 10 H, 8 R, 3 BB, 1 K

Season: 8 games (8 starts), 1-3, 5.36 ERA, 42 IP, 50 H, 6 HR, 21 BB, 33 K, .307 OBA, 1.69 WHIP.

Notable: Brown easily had his worst start of the season on May 12, allowing two home runs among his 10 hits in just 3 2/3 innings at New Orleans. His ERA jumped up nearly 1.50 in the process.

Mauricio Dubon, 2B/SS (Age 24/Triple-A)

Last week: 5 games, 21 AB, 8 H, 1 2B, 3 HR, 6 R, 6 RBI, 1 SB, 1 BB, 2 K, .381 BA

Season: 37 games, 140 AB, .271 BA, .306 OBP, .429 SLG, .735 OPS, 7 2B, 0 3B, 5 HR, 17 R, 15 RBI, 5 SB, 6 BB, 22 K.

Notable: In five games last week, Dubon had four two-hit games. On May 9, those hits were a double and home run while on May 12 he hit a pair of homers. It was the first multiple-homer game in Dubon’s career. Dubon’s hot streak boosted his average 19 points.

Tristan Lutz, OF (age 20/High-A)

Last week: 7 games, 28 AB, 10 H, 5 2B, 1 HR, 7 R, 4 RBI, 1 SB, 3 BB, 8 K, .357 BA



Season: 32 games, 121 AB, .240 BA, .303 OBP, .405 SLG, .708 OPS, 9 2B, 1 3B, 3 HR, 18 R, 11 RBI, 1 SB, 9 BB, 44 K.

Notable: Lutz is riding an eight-game hitting streak which has seen his batting average rise 38 points. He had three two-hit games last week, had a double in four straight games from May 11-14 and scored four times in the May 11 contest.

Corey Ray, OF (age 24/Triple-A)

Last week: 6 games, 26 AB, 6 H, 1 2B, 3 HR, 4 R, 7 RBI, 0 SB, 2 BB, 11 K, .231 BA

Season: 20 games, 80 AB, .188 BA, .261 OBP, .313 SLG, .574 OPS, 1 2B, 0 3B, 3 HR, 8 R, 8 RBI, 3 SB, 7 BB, 36 K.

Notable: Ray homered in three straight games, May 10-12. He was 6-for-14 in those contests with seven RBI. However, Ray went hitless in his other three games last week, going 0-for-9 with seven strikeouts in the last two, May 13-14.

Trey Supak, SP (age 22/Double-A)

Last week: 1 game (1 start), 0-1, 6 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 1 BB, 3 K

Season: 8 games (8 starts), 3-2, 2.76 ERA, 45.2 IP, 38 H, 1 HR, 11 BB, 25 K, .235 OBA, 1.07 WHIP.

Notable: Supak threw a season-high 96 pitches on May 13 at Jacksonville. The four runs allowed were his second-highest total of the season. However, it was the fifth time in eight starts Supak went at least six innings.

Brice Turang, SS (age 19/Low-A)

Last week: 5 games, 19 AB, 6 H, 1 3B, 1 HR, 3 R, 5 RBI, 2 SB, 4 BB, 5 K, .316 BA

Season: 33 games, 118 AB, .297 BA, .411 OBP, .407 SLG, .818 OPS, 6 2B, 2 3B, 1 HR, 22 R, 15 RBI, 8 SB, 24 BB, 28 K.

Notable: Turang had back-to-back two-hit games May 13-14. In the May 14 contest he cracked his first Single-A home run, also just the second of his pro career. Turang has reached base in nine straight games and now ranks sixth in the Midwest League in on-base percentage.

Other notes: Colorado Springs OF Tyrone Taylor (2nd round, 2012) was 5-for-17 (.294) with three doubles, a home run and five RBI in five games. He’s slugging .480 with 22 RBI in 35 games. … Missions RHP Thomas Jankins (13th round, 2016) allowed two unearned runs in six innings on just four hits and also had an RBI single. … Chase Anderson (4 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 BB, 6 K) and Jimmy Nelson (5.1 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 1 BB, 5 K) both made rehab starts at Colorado Springs. … Biloxi RHP Alec Bettinger (10th round, 2017) allowed one run in seven innings on three hits with no walks and seven strikeouts. In 34 2/3 innings, Bettinger has issues just eight walks with 38 whiffs. … Shuckers 1B Weston Wilson (17th round, 2016) crushed four home runs in seven games, including a two-homer effort at Jacksonville on May 13. Wilson leads the Southern League in slugging percentage (.538) and OPS (.890), and is tied for the lead in homers (10). … Carolina OF Joantgel Segovia went 11-for-27 (.407) with two doubles, a homer, six runs and three RBI – and didn’t strike out. He’s hitting .314/.390/.460. … Wisconsin RHP Max Lazar (11th round, 2017) struck out eight in four scoreless innings. The 19-year-old has 43 Ks in 28 innings. … Off to a rough start to the year, Timber Rattlers OF Je’Von Ward (12th round, 2017) was 6-for-15 (.400) with two doubles and a homer in four games. … Wisconsin OF Jesus Lujano was a ridiculous 14-for-23 (.609) last week with five runs and three steals.

Statistics courtesy milb.com and baseball-reference.com

Dave Heller is the author of Ken Williams: A Slugger in Ruth’s Shadow (a Larry Ritter Book Award nominee), Facing Ted Williams – Players From the Golden Age of Baseball Recall the Greatest Hitter Who Ever Lived and As Good As It Got: The 1944 St. Louis Browns