Wisconsin improved to .500 on Friday, extending its unbeaten streak to five games with a 5-3 win over Big Ten rival Michigan State in Madison.

Sophomore Sean Dhooghe scored a power-play goal in the first period, while freshmen Mick Messner and Ty Emberson scored a pair of quick goals early in the second to push the Badgers’ lead to 3-0.

The Spartans stormed back just a few minutes later, scoring three goals over an 11-minute span in the second period to tie the game.

Senior Peter Tischke and sophomore Wyatt Kalynuk scored back-to-back goals midway through the third to restore the Badgers’ lead.

The Badgers (7-7-3) outshot the Spartans 34-17, while freshman goaltender Daniel Lebedeff made 14 saves.