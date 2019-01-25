Watch Stripe the Shetland Sheepdog win the 2017 16-inch Masters Agility Championship
Video Details
The 2019 WKC Dog Show is just around the corner! Watch the winner of the 16" class at the 2017 Masters Agility Championship at Westminster by .8 seconds: Stripe!
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618