#XTRAPOINT: Coliseum Turnover from USC to Rams
Video Details
- CFB
- FBS (I-A)
- FOX Sports West
- FOX Sports West - Rams
- FOX Sports West - USC
- FOX Sports West - XTRA Point
- Los Angeles Rams
- NFC
- NFC West
- NFL
- Pac-12
- USC Trojans
-
The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum staff works overnight to make the venue suitable for both USC and the Rams, so Taylor Felix and the XTRAPOINT crew tagged along with them to experience the journey
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices