Week 9: Josh Calvert unleashes 56-yd bomb, snagged by Oaks Christian’s Sebastian Macaluso
Video Details
Backed up in his own endzone, Josh Calvert tossed a bomb and Sebastian Macaluso made the play on the other end in traffic
