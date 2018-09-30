- Mike, obviously not the way this team wanted this season to end. But when you look back at the year, what are some of your biggest takeaways from 2018?

- Well I think, you know, with every disappointment, it makes you stronger. And I think that a lot of the guys that came up here, and especially a lot of the younger guys, understand what the challenge is now. I think as a team, it becomes easier to look and evaluate where you need to improve to close the gap and get to the playoffs. And I really think these guys can be very close. So through these trials and tribulations of, really, the last three years, I know that they'll come out stronger on the other side.

- And you had one of the most exciting players in the game this season, Shohei Ohtani. What impressed you about the way he was able to adjust and adapt to his first year in the big leagues?

- I think exactly what you're saying. I think you can't underestimate the difficulty there is in changing leagues with all the attention on you, having to pitch at a high level, and having to hit at a high level. He managed to do both. Although his pitching was was cut short, when he was out there, it was impressive. And on the offensive end, just learning the league, you know. Shohei's had an incredible year.

- It's hard to believe that Mike Trapp, the best player in the game, can keep improving like he does each year. How did you see him take his career to that next level this season?

- I think Mike's challenge-- He responds and he's always looking at what he can improve on. He's a very confident player. He's got outstanding makeup. He knows this game is not easy to play, even though, at times, he makes it look easy. But he works very hard at it. And just on the defensive end, some of the things that he knew he needed to get better at, or felt he needed to get better at, he's accomplished. He's a Gold Glove caliber center fielder and I think we're all proud of how hard he works and how much he's improved.

- When you walk into the clubhouse or the dugout for the last game of the season, what's your message to the guys today?

- Well, we talked earlier before the series just about, you know, the-- the path to the next championship starts today. Any game you're playing, you just don't turn it on in spring training. You have to keep working towards that goal, to keep getting better. And Oakland did it last year, the way they finished the second half of the year and then obviously they're in the playoffs this year. It could happen with this group of guys. So the message is very clear, you know, the path to your goal starts today. You want to go out there, play well, move forward, hopefully win, and continue to carry momentum into next year.

- Thank you, and thank you for joining us all season. Have fun out there today.

- All right, Mrs. C. My pleasure. Thank you.