REPORTER: When you look back at his season, you know, what impressed you about what he was able to do?

- Well, I think coming out of spring training, you know, he had a little setback where, you know, his arm was a little sore. But as he's come off of that, you could-- I don't think-- you know, we definitely didn't have a pitcher throwing the ball any better than Andrew. And I think that as the season went on, he started to, I think, understand his stuff a little bit better. He pitched against some tough clubs and really pitched well, and you know, tonight is what is pretty typical of what we've seen. He's pitching deep into games, giving us a chance to win. Although he didn't get the W tonight, we won, and it's a strong seven innings from Andrew.

REPORTER: This team keeps making a strong push to finish the season strong. What have you seen from the group as a whole down the stretch?

- Well, there's no doubt, you know, they're going to play hard. We've got a lot of kids, and I think you have to worry about the frustration level with some young guys, because they're-- we played some really good teams, seen some good pitching, and they're holding their own. So that part of it is good. Yeah, we're going to play hard, and hopefully, you know, finish on a good note moving forward this weekend.

REPORTER: Who you having start on Friday?

- Barria will start on Friday.