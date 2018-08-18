Drake Jackson boasts Centennial’s defense as ‘quarterback killers’
Drake Jackson and Centennial kept Chandler's explosive offense under wraps for the entire night and afterward Jackson explained how they were able to do it and what he is looking forward to next weekend
