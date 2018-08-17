Mike Scioscia praises Eric Young Jr.
- EY, he was just waiting for this opportunity. He was down in AAA for most of the year, but we knew how hard he worked down there. And for him to come up and have the ability to play center field at the level he does, and the spark in the batter's box, that's big to us. He plays the game hard. And he's trying to fill some big shoes, but he's doing very well.
