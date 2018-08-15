From growing up at The Big A to the Hall of Fame, Trevor Hoffman is all class
Video Details
Trevor Hoffman was tantalizing on the mound for his entire career and as a born-and-raised SoCal kid, seeing him enter the baseball Hall of Fame was extra special for Jose Mota
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices