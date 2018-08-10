GREG BIGGINS: Hey, this is Greg Biggins. "24/7 Sports" with your Fox Sports West top three players in the southern section. Number one is Bru McCoy, from Mater Dei High School Tremendous talent on both sides of the ball.

Love him as a receiver. Love him even more as an outside linebacker, although Bru prefers wide receiver. He'll have a huge year this year for the Monarchs. He's all of 6 foot 3 inches, 6 foot 4 inches, 210 pounds.

Tremendous receiver. I love him going after the quarterback, though. I love him playing in space as an outside linebacker. If he wants to be a wide receiver at the next level, he can probably do whatever he wants. That's Bru McCoy.

Number two is Kayvon Thibodeaux from Oaks Christian. He's 6 foot 5 inches, he's 240 pounds-- the nation's premier pass rusher. Has all the physical tools. He plays angry, he plays mean. Got the long arms, he's great against the run.

But he is an elite pass rusher. Again, like I said, could easily be the number one defensive prospect-- not just d-lineman-- number one defensive prospect in the whole entire country.

And number three is Kyle Ford from Orange Lutheran. A 6 foot 2 inches receiver who can get deep. He's a possession receiver. Runs wild for the catch. He's pretty much unguardable, one on one.

Kyle Ford again had a great off-season-- established himself as one of the elite offensive play-makers in the whole entire country.

Bru McCoy, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Kyle Ford-- your top three receivers. Watch them all year on Fox Sports West.