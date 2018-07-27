#XTRAPOINT: Make-a-Wish recipient Ty Gore meets his idol Mike Trout
Video Details
- AL
- AL West
- Albert Pujols
- FOX Sports West
- FOX Sports West - Angels
- FOX Sports West - Angels Weekly
- FOX Sports West - XTRA Point
- Los Angeles Angels
- Mike Trout
- MLB
-
For this edition of #XTRA POINT, take a look at Ty Gore meet his idol Mike Trout, get to sit in the Angels dugout and gets Albert Pujols' gloves
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices