#XTRAPOINT: Celebrities at All-Star Game hilariously attempt to explain baseball to aliens
Video Details
Ever wonder how you would be able to explain a complex sport like baseball to someone who's never heard of it? Well, celebrities at the All-Star Game took a crack at it
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices