Kole Calhoun jacked up about hot night at the plate, Simmons All-Star bid
Video Details
Kole Calhoun has been a new player at the plate since returning from the DL and after his first three hit night at The Big A of the season, he reflected on the newfound swing and made a case for Andrelton Simmons to be an All-Star
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices