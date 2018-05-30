Shohei Ohtani knows more Spanish than English

Video Details

Angels manager Mike Scioscia says Martin Maldonado has no problem catching for Shohei Ohtani, partially because Ohtani actually knows more Spanish than English

- A lot of baseball terminology is universal, and you know, there's no issue there. And what they don't know, oddly enough, Shohei knows a little more Spanish than he does English right now. So there are some words there they mix in. Martin has fun with it, but communication has not been an issue.

